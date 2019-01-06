Home Sport Tennis

WTA world number one Simona Halep fit and rested after 'scary' back injury

Simona Halep hasn't played since withdrawing from the WTA Finals in Singapore in October with a herniated disc.

Published: 06th January 2019 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Simona Halep

WTA world number one Simona Halep | AP

By AFP

SYDNEY: World number one Simona Halep Sunday admitted a back injury that ended her 2018 season early was "very scary", but she has recovered and is feeling fit heading into the new season.

The Romanian hasn't played since withdrawing from the WTA Finals in Singapore in October with a herniated disc, and said she did nothing for six weeks to get over it.

"It was very scary because it was below the back, so it's always dangerous. But I had treatment at home, I rested for about six weeks and I did nothing, just exercises for the back," she told reporters ahead of the Sydney International this week.

"I didn't have pain while I was practising this period, off-season. So now I feel confident and it's okay. But I need to see during the official match.

ALSO READ: Julia Goerges beats teen sensation Bianca Andreescu to retain WTA Auckland Classic title

"I feel relaxed, I feel rested, I feel healthy with the back. But as I said, I didn't play a match yet so I don't know for sure how it's going to be."

The early finish to 2018 was a disappointing end to a spectacular season, which saw the 27-year-old secure the year-end number one ranking for the second year running.

She got off to a stellar start, reaching the Australian Open final and went on to win the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.

But it was also a year in which she split with Australian coach Darren Cahill, who is taking a break to spend time with his family.

She is yet to replace him and doesn't plan to do so for at least the next few months.

"(Cahill) was a very big part of my career and I want to thank him for that. Together we won the Grand Slam that we always wished for," she said.

"It's going to be tough. And it was tough, the off-season, without a coach, without Darren. But he decided this and I fully understood because family comes first always."

Halep has a bye in the first round at Sydney.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simona Halep WTA Simona Halep injury update

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp