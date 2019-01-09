Home Sport Tennis

February slot and new rivals for Pune Open

The body also dismissed any talk of the Tata Open being killed.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Ramkumar Ramanathan recorded an easy win in Australian Open qualifiers

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the ATP confirmed the news that they will be killing the existing tournament in Brisbane at the start of the year, they have offered Pune the chance to stage their 250 event in the ‘sixth week from the 2020 season’.Given that India’s only ATP 250 meet served as a warm-up for the Australian Open, Pune (Chennai before it) managed to attract players of a certain quality. The power to sell the event as an ideal stopover before going Down Under will change next year, but organisers are hopeful it will not lose its standing.

“They have given us the option of staging it in the sixth week from next year and we are fine with that,” Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) secretary, Sundar Iyer, said. “We will be competing with a different calibre of events.”“Players might be of the opinion that this will serve as a rendezvous point before beginning their European adventures. A few might even opt to play here before going to Dubai for the 500 there in the last week of February, so we are confident.” He, however, ruled out any talk of Pune being culled by the ATP.

The body also dismissed any talk of the Tata Open being killed. “The 2020 ATP calendar has not yet been released. However, both Pune and Doha will remain,” Simon Higson, a member of ATP’s communication department, said. The dates of all tournaments will be released in the near future.

If it is staged in the sixth week, the event will begin the week after the first round of Davis Cup fixtures (in 2020, this will be on 7th and  8th). So, it will begin from the 10th. Montpellier (France, hard), Sofia (Bulgaria, hard) and Cordoba (Argentina, clay) will be the other 250 events in that week. 

But given the ATP doesn’t hold four 250 events in the same week, it will be curious to see which meet drops out of the list.Interestingly  enough, the Doha 250 meet could remain in the first week of the year, as a direct rival to the revived World Team Cup, which will be hosted across three Australian cities over 10 days beginning January 3.  

Ramkumar, Ankita advance 
Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers with minimum of fuss on Tuesday. While the former beat Sergio Gutierrez Ferrol 6-3, 6-2, the latter eased past Myrtille Georges 6-2, 6-2. Karman Kaur Thandi lost to Jennifer Broady 0-6, 5-7.
Meanwhile, at the APIA International in Sydney, the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost to Edouard Roger Vasselin and Ivan Dodig 2-6, 4-6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pune Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp