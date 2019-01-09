February slot and new rivals for Pune Open

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the ATP confirmed the news that they will be killing the existing tournament in Brisbane at the start of the year, they have offered Pune the chance to stage their 250 event in the ‘sixth week from the 2020 season’.Given that India’s only ATP 250 meet served as a warm-up for the Australian Open, Pune (Chennai before it) managed to attract players of a certain quality. The power to sell the event as an ideal stopover before going Down Under will change next year, but organisers are hopeful it will not lose its standing.

“They have given us the option of staging it in the sixth week from next year and we are fine with that,” Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) secretary, Sundar Iyer, said. “We will be competing with a different calibre of events.”“Players might be of the opinion that this will serve as a rendezvous point before beginning their European adventures. A few might even opt to play here before going to Dubai for the 500 there in the last week of February, so we are confident.” He, however, ruled out any talk of Pune being culled by the ATP.

The body also dismissed any talk of the Tata Open being killed. “The 2020 ATP calendar has not yet been released. However, both Pune and Doha will remain,” Simon Higson, a member of ATP’s communication department, said. The dates of all tournaments will be released in the near future.

If it is staged in the sixth week, the event will begin the week after the first round of Davis Cup fixtures (in 2020, this will be on 7th and 8th). So, it will begin from the 10th. Montpellier (France, hard), Sofia (Bulgaria, hard) and Cordoba (Argentina, clay) will be the other 250 events in that week.

But given the ATP doesn’t hold four 250 events in the same week, it will be curious to see which meet drops out of the list.Interestingly enough, the Doha 250 meet could remain in the first week of the year, as a direct rival to the revived World Team Cup, which will be hosted across three Australian cities over 10 days beginning January 3.

Ramkumar, Ankita advance

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers with minimum of fuss on Tuesday. While the former beat Sergio Gutierrez Ferrol 6-3, 6-2, the latter eased past Myrtille Georges 6-2, 6-2. Karman Kaur Thandi lost to Jennifer Broady 0-6, 5-7.

Meanwhile, at the APIA International in Sydney, the pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan lost to Edouard Roger Vasselin and Ivan Dodig 2-6, 4-6.