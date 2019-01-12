Home Sport Tennis

Aussie teenager Alex De Minaur downs Andreas Seppi to win first ATP title at Sydney

De Minaur, 19 and ranked 29, conquered the fresher Italian Andreas Seppi 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in the final after overcoming Frenchman Gilles Simon in a rain-postponed semi-final earlier in the day.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a shot to Andreas Seppi of Italy during the men's final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. | AP

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australian teenager Alex De Minaur won two matches in a day to claim his first career ATP title at the Sydney International on Saturday.

De Minaur, 19 and ranked 29, conquered the fresher Italian Andreas Seppi 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in the final after overcoming Frenchman Gilles Simon in a rain-postponed semi-final earlier in the day.

De Minaur's triumph made him the youngest winner of the Sydney tournament since his mentor Lleyton Hewitt claimed it as a 19-year-old in 2001.

Sydney-born De Minaur is the first Australian champion at the 134-year tournament since Bernard Tomic in 2013.

"It's crazy that this actually happened," De Minaur told the crowd shortly after his victory.

"I thought it wouldn't happen. Third time lucky, and you guys don't know how much it means to do it in front of all you guys, in front of my home."

In his second straight Sydney final, the fifth seed won 75 percent of first-serve points to improve on his runner-up finish to Russian Daniil Medvedev last year.

De Minaur has soared 208 places to 29 in the ATP Rankings and was named ATP Newcomer of the Year after earning 28 tour-level victories throughout his 2018 campaign.

After conceding a break of serve in the opening game of the match, De Minaur levelled the opening set at 3-3.

The first set appeared to be heading towards a tie-break until De Minaur broke in the 12th game, attacking Seppi's forehand to force errors and earn short balls in return from his opponent.

Seppi was again the first to strike in the second set.

The Italian earned his first break point of the set before capitalising on a De Minaur double-fault to lead 4-3.

But the Australian youngster broke back for 4-4 as Seppi made consecutive groundstroke errors.

In the tie-break, De Minaur recovered from a mini-break down three times, before clinching the title on his first championship point as Seppi netted a backhand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp