Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Finally, a grand master

CHENNAI: From the end of 2009 till 2011, Prajnesh Gunneswaran played zero competitions.

After featuring in a smattering of Futures and Challengers from 2012 till February 2014 — 19 of the former and six of the latter, in 11 nations — the Indian had had enough.

Even if his mind was willing, his body was not. Already managing chronic tendonitis on both knees, his health rebelled before shutting down. The nine months from February till October were spent in a dark place. He wanted to quit the sport because of those troublesome knees; the main reason why he didn’t play a single competitive match for two years after turning 20.

He put all his hopes on one final comeback. The Chennai lad came back to the scene in 2014 Pune Challenger. After playing in two more home Challenger meets at the start of 2015, he decided to stop fooling himself. He was doing his body no favours, so he decided to throw in the towel. Ready to delete his dreams and look for a new career path at the age of 24 years and three months. That’s when his dad, SG Prabhakaran, who does real estate business, intervened.

Considering this back story, it’s only natural that Gunneswaran is now being asked to reflect on it on the day when he fulfilled his primary sporting dream: qualifying for the main draw of a Grand Slam. “During the injuries, I did contemplate quitting tennis,” he tells this newspaper from Melbourne. “Luckily, my parents gave me all the encouragement I needed. I knew I was taking a risk coming back (in 2015). But I am extremely happy to have fulfilled a dream.”

The World No 112 made life difficult for himself before completing the job in three tight sets against Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki in the third round of Australian Open qualifiers. After losing the first 6-7, he handled the pressure as Watanuki, nine years younger, slowly lost his hold. “I don’t think I played that well,” he says on the match. “I was under a lot of pressure but I fought hard.”

Fighting hard is something Gunneswaran knows a thing or two about. That was how he rediscovered himself in 2015. He gave a call to German trainer Christian Bosse, who devised his endurance-training regimen. It was in the middle of 2015, a time when Gunneswaran didn’t even have an official ranking. Miraculously enough, Bosse’s work began to have a telling effect on his health. Wins started flowing, including a run to the final of a Futures event in Chennai in September 2015. The 10 ATP ranking points he made shot his ranking from 1,424 to inside the top-900. Two more Futures finals, including one win, took his ranking to 484 within the end of the year. A combination of patience, willingness to learn and good health meant the southpaw was finally ready for the next step.

A run to the final at the 2016 Pune Challenger followed before he took his biggest step yet: a shot at qualifying for US Open’s main draw in 2017. He lost in the first qualifying round but he knew he had changed as a player.

In 2018, Gunneswaran zoomed past all three of Saketh Myneni, Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan to become the highest-ranked Indian player on Tour, apart from winning his maiden Challenger, the $150,000 Anning Open in April.

Even though he led India to a Davis Cup win against China, Gunneswaran says the Anning win was his turning point. “It convinced me that I had it in me to play five matches a week. Luckily, things fell into place after that,” he says.

Sure enough. He won one more Challenger before the year was done, which took his ranking to the edge of the top-100. He lost in the first round of Pune Open, but he wants to look forward to the first Monday of the Australian Open, when he will face Frances Tiafoe. “I will be playing (in a Slam) for the first time. That’s were every player wants to be.”

After fighting against the tide for 11 years and six months — he made his debut in July 2007 — Gunneswaran will finally be there.