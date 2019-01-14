Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses in straight sets to American Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe defeated Gunneswaran 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-3 to set up a second-round clash with big South African Kevin Anderson.

Published: 14th January 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

India's Prajinesh Gunneswaran makes a forehand return to United States' Frances Tiafoe during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Prajnesh Gunneswaran's maiden Grand Slam appearance ended in disappointment after American Frances Tiafoe defeated the Indian in straight sets in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Tiafoe defeated Gunneswaran 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 6-3 to set up a second-round clash with big South African Kevin Anderson.

World No. 39 American beat the Indian qualifier in a match that lasted an hour and 52 minutes.

Guuneswaran fought hard in the first set which went into the tie-breaker after both players held their serve till the 12th game.

In the tie-breaker, Tiafoe got a mini-break and then closed the set at 9-7 in the tie-breaker.

Once he won the first set, the American completely dominated the 106th ranked Indian in the second and third sets respectively.

Prajnesh's first serve let him down in the second set and his success rate was 43 per cent compared to 72 per cent of the American.

Tiafoe converted two break points in the third and sixth game of the second set to take it 6-3.

In the final set, Tiafoe got an important break of serve against the left-handed Gunneswaran in the eighth game and then closed the match in the ninth game to end India's lone challenge in the singles event.

In the women's event, Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi failed to cross the early hurdle losing in the second and first round respectively in the qualifiers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Frances Tiafoe Karman Kaur Thandi Prajnesh Gunneswaran Australian Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp