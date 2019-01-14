Home Sport Tennis

Petra Kvitova coasts into Australian Open second round

The Czech eighth seed struggled with her serve early in the match before finding her rhythm for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Published: 14th January 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic makes a backhand return to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic makes a backhand return to Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova strolled into the Australian Open second round with a straight sets win over Magdelena Rybarikova of Slovakia on Monday.

The Czech eighth seed struggled with her serve early in the match before finding her rhythm for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

The 28-year-old has been in strong form leading into the season-opening Grand Slam, winning last week's Sydney International and will next play Irina-Camelia Begu.

Her best result at Melbourne Park is a run to the semi-finals in 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petra Kvitova Australian Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees gather to take holy dip in River Kshipra during Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain. (File| PTI)
KUMBH MELA 2019: Devotees take a dip in the Sangam on Makar Sankranti
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp