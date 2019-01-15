Home Sport Tennis

Andy Murray's agony: 'It's so sore I even hate walking the dogs'

Andy Murray fought to the bitter end in what could prove his final match before losing a four-hour thriller to 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday night.

Published: 15th January 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Britain's Andy Murray reacts duirng a press conference following his first round loss to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray has opened up about the personal agony of his battered right hip after losing an epic Australian Open five-setter, saying he can't even enjoy simple pleasures like walking his dogs.

The Scot fought to the bitter end in what could prove his final match before losing a four-hour thriller to 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday night.

He now faces a heart-wrenching dilemma -- having to decide over the next week whether to battle on through the pain for an emotional farewell at Wimbledon or undergo major surgery knowing it may mean he can never play tennis again.

"I mean, I'll probably decide in the next week or so. But that's what I was saying the other day, that this might be my last match," the 31-year-old three-time Grand Slam champion told a news conference in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

"If I go ahead with the operation and I don't recover well from it, then I don't play again," added the Scot who has won two Wimbledons, a US Open, the Davis Cup and two Olympic golds in his storied career.

"I'm aware of that. That is the decision that I have to make.

"It will improve my quality of life, I'll be in less pain doing just, you know, normal things like walking around and putting your shoes and socks on and things."

The former world number one tried to describe his pain, which has become almost unbearable.

"Just now, like, going to walk my dogs, playing football with my friends, is like the worst thing I can think of doing," he revealed. 

"I hate it because it's so sore and it's uncomfortable."

Murray said he would talk to his team, his surgeon John O'Donnell and other players who have had similar operations, such as American doubles great Bob Bryan, before making up his mind.

I trained 'too hard'

"I just don't really know yet. But, you know, if today was my last match, look, it was a brilliant way to finish, as well. That's something that I'll probably take into consideration. 

"It was an amazing atmosphere. I literally gave everything that I had on the court, fought as best as I could, and performed a lot better than what I should have done without the amount I've been able to practise and train. 

"I'd be okay with that being my last match."

Murray added with a touch of poignancy that he would harbour some regrets if he was forced away from the game he loves. 

"I practised hard. I trained hard, probably too hard at certain stages in my career," he said.

"That was something that I would change and do differently if I could go back," added Murray, despite achievements such as becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon in 77 years and the first player to win two Olympic singles golds.

"Like some people have said the last few days, I got everything out of my game and stuff. But I feel like I should have done better, you know, I could have done things differently. 

"There's matches here, for example, that I would love to play again, have another opportunity to do that," Murray said, referring to his record of reaching the Melbourne final five times but never lifting the trophy. 

"But I have tried my best."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andy Murray Australian Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp