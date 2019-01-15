Australian Open: Dejected 13th seed Kyle Edmund sent packing by Tomas Berdych

Home Sport Tennis

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic makes a backhand return to Britain's Kyle Edmund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: British hope Kyle Edmund reached the Australian Open semi-finals a year ago but was sent packing Monday in round one by veteran Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-0, 7-5.

Berdych, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2014 and 2015, admitted he had contemplated retirement last year before returning to the circuit in Doha earlier this month.

But the 33-year-old instead showed glimpses of his old self as he overpowered the British number one, who will drop outside the world's top 20 as a result of the defeat.

"It's not nice losing, of course. It was like a one-sided defeat, as well," said a dejected Edmund. 

"Clearly not what I wanted, not a lot of fun. But for me it just shows where I'm at the minute, my level and stuff, and how much and where I have to improve. 

"I very much just got to sort of let the defeat settle, kind of get back to work and look at where I'm at the minute with my game, try to get better basically."

