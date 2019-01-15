Former world number one Victoria Azarenka​ bows out of Australian Open

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Germany's Laura Siegemund ousted former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open.

Siegemund rallied from a set and a break deficit to beat the Belarusian 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2 in a marathon match that lasted for almost three hours, reports Efe news.

The German trailed 7-6(5), 4-2 in the opening set but finally walked away with a dramatic victory.

"I played a good first set and even though I was up in the tie-break, I let go a little bit and she was right there," Siegemund said after the match.

"I kind of reset myself and knew I was playing a good match, and I just had to close in those situations. In the third set, I stayed very focused. I knew she wasn't going to hand me the match, and I just had to (take) it," she added.

Siegemund will now play against No.28 seed Hsieh Su-wei, who beat Stefanie Voegele in her first round match, 6-2, 6-1.