Garbine Muguruza beats Zheng Saisai to enter second round of Australian Open

Published: 15th January 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza makes a forehand return to Zheng Saisai during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. | AP

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday after beating Zheng Saisai in straight sets.

The No.18 seed beat her Chinese opponent 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour and 20 minutes.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, and a quarterfinalist in Melbourne in 2017, played seamlessly in the first set against Zheng, dropping just two points in her first three service games, piling up the pressure on her opponent, who cracked first, giving the Spaniard a break at 4-2, reports Efe news.

Muguruza batted away a break-back point and reeled off the last two games and quickly wrapped up the opening set.

She had a wobbly start to the second set as Zheng came back into the game and secured a 5-1 lead.

Muguruza will now face Johanna Konta, who beat Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(7) earlier in the day.

Australian Open Garbine Muguruza Zheng Saisai

