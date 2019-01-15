Home Sport Tennis

I feel very good but these tournaments are very long: Fernando Verdasco on Australian Open

Fernando Verdasco admitted that on Monday he felt good throughout the match against the young Miomir Kecmanovic.

Fernando Verdasco

ATP world number 28 Fernando Verdasco (File | AP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco, 35, who reached the second round of the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament on Monday after beating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, admitted that he feels great but warned that these type of tournaments are very long.

"Every game can be very long, I have to go day by day, rest as much as possible and now focus on the next match," the Madrid-born tennis player said in an interview with Efe on Tuesday.

Commenting on his next round clash with Radu Albot, he said: "I played only once against him and it was in Bucharest, when I won the tournament in 2016. On that day I think I won 6-2 and 6-3, but in the end every match is starting from scratch, so I have to try to do things as good as possible."

Fernando admitted that on Monday he felt good throughout the match against the young Balkan, despite the fact that in the first round he missed some opportunities to break the Serbian's serve.

"I felt good throughout the game, at the beginning both players are very energetic, so it is more difficult to break the serve, unless you can play incredible," said Verdasco.

