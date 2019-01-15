Home Sport Tennis

Madison Keys looking for improvement after first-up Australian Open win

Madison Keys was a consistent performer at Grand Slams last year, reaching the semis at the French and US Open, as well as the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Published: 15th January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

United States' Madison Keys reacts after defeating Australia's Destanee Aiava in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: American Madison Keys declared herself 100 percent fit for a tilt at the Australian Open title after crushing local wildcard Destanee Aiava 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round on Monday.

The 23-year-old was a consistent performer at Grand Slams last year, reaching the semis at the French and US Open, as well as the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

She is looking to improve on her best performance at the Australian Open, a semi-final appearance against eventual champion Serena Williams in 2015.

Keys said she had skipped warm-up tournaments to ensure she had no fitness problems.

"I was having issues with my knee at the end of the year and was running out of time and wouldn't be ready for Brisbane, so I knew I wanted to be 100 percent ready for here," she said.

"There's obviously things that I want to work on, overall just being a more solid tennis player."

She will next play either France's Pauline Parmentier or Russia's Anastasia Potapova.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madison Keys Destanee Aiava Australian Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp