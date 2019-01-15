Home Sport Tennis

Johanna Konta beats Ajla Tomljanovic in tie-break at Australian Open

Konta outpaced Tomljanovic with almost double the winners, most of which she hit during the latter half of the set.

Published: 15th January 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta celebrates after defeating Ajla Tomljanovic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. | AP

By IANS

MELBOURNE: Former Australian Open semi-finalist Johanna Konta advanced to the second round of the Australian Open after beating Ajla Tomljanovic in a tie-break on Tuesday.

The Brit, who lost to Tomljanovic in Brisbane earlier this month, defeated her opponent 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-6(7), reports Efe news.

Tomljanovic began with a break in the first game, then held her serve to go 2-0 up, but missed a crucial opportunity to go up 3-0 in the next game.

Konta outpaced Tomljanovic with almost double the winners (20-11), most of which she hit during the latter half of the set. The two were evenly matched as they charged into a tie-break.

Konta recovered a couple of misplaced drop-shots, and earned the mini break at 4-3.

Konta will play against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza next after the Spaniard beat China's Saisai Zheng 6-2, 6-3.

