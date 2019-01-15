Sixth seed Marin Cilic eases past Bernard Tomic at Australian Open

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Last year's Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic wasted little time in reaching the second round on Monday with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Australian Bernard Tomic.

Sixth seed Cilic, who lost an epic final in five sets to Roger Federer a year ago, took a shade over two hours to progress on Margaret Court Arena.

The former US Open champion, who led Croatia to a Davis Cup trophy in November, skipped the warm-up Maharashtra ATP tournament with a stiff knee, but showed no signs of the injury against Tomic.

The 30-year-old's victory set up a second-round clash with American Mackenzie McDonald.