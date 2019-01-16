Home Sport Tennis

'Short and strong' Ash Barty enjoying taste of Australian Open success

Ash Barty said she was not buying into the hype and felt relaxed playing in front of her fanatical home support.

Published: 16th January 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ash Barty

Ash Barty of Australia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Local hope Ash Barty maintained her red-hot form to reach the Australian Open third round Wednesday, revealing she enjoys the same qualities in her tennis as she does in her coffee.

"Short and strong, that's all I need," the 15th seed said when questioned about her beverage preferences after a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over China's Wang Yafan.

The Australian is currently among the standout players on the women's tour, winning six of seven matches this year to back up a title victory in Zhuhai late last year.

The diminutive 22-year-old has been earning rave reviews from Australian pundits, with one TV commentator describing her as "Federer-esque".

But Barty said she was not buying into the hype and felt relaxed playing in front of her fanatical home support.

"I feel great. We have had an amazing start to the year," she said. "It's nice to be playing in Australia and playing well.

"I'm really enjoying myself out on court and that is all I can ask of every match.

"If I win it's a bonus. If I lose the sun still comes up the next day and it's all good."

Barty will play either fellow Australian Astra Sharma or Maria Sakkari of Greece next.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ash Barty Australian Open Wang Yafan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp