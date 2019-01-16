'Short and strong' Ash Barty enjoying taste of Australian Open success

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Local hope Ash Barty maintained her red-hot form to reach the Australian Open third round Wednesday, revealing she enjoys the same qualities in her tennis as she does in her coffee.

"Short and strong, that's all I need," the 15th seed said when questioned about her beverage preferences after a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over China's Wang Yafan.

The Australian is currently among the standout players on the women's tour, winning six of seven matches this year to back up a title victory in Zhuhai late last year.

The diminutive 22-year-old has been earning rave reviews from Australian pundits, with one TV commentator describing her as "Federer-esque".

But Barty said she was not buying into the hype and felt relaxed playing in front of her fanatical home support.

"I feel great. We have had an amazing start to the year," she said. "It's nice to be playing in Australia and playing well.

"I'm really enjoying myself out on court and that is all I can ask of every match.

"If I win it's a bonus. If I lose the sun still comes up the next day and it's all good."

Barty will play either fellow Australian Astra Sharma or Maria Sakkari of Greece next.