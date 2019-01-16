Sixth seed Marin Cilic grinds into Australian Open third round

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Sixth seed and last year's Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic ground out a tough four sets win over American Mackenzie McDonald to move into the third round Thursday.

The Croat, who lost an epic final in five sets to Roger Federer a year ago, needed 3hr 37min to get past the 23-year-old 7-5, 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 6-4.

"Every single time the atmosphere here is amazing," said Cilic, who has been struggling with a knee injury.

"Mackenzie played unbelievable tennis today, he was hitting from the back ridiculously well. I had to work hard to win this one and I'm extremely pleased."

The former US Open champion, who will next play either Spanish 26th seed Fernando Verdasco or Radu Albot of Moldova, said the knee was still not 100 per cent.

"It's getting better but I feel that it could improve, so I'm hoping with a couple of matches and getting used to the conditions it's going to get better," he said.