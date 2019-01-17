Home Sport Tennis

Aggressive defending champion Caroline Wozniacki storms into Australian Open third round

The third-seeded Dane snuffed out a late rally from the world number 77 to win 6-1, 6-3 and continue her bid to become the first woman to defend the Australian title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Published: 17th January 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki makes a backhand return to Sweden's Johanna Larsson during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Aggressive defending champion Caroline Wozniacki powered into the Australian Open third round Wednesday with a confidence-boosting romp over Sweden's Johanna Larsson.

The third-seeded Dane snuffed out a late rally from the world number 77 to win 6-1, 6-3 and continue her bid to become the first woman to defend the Australian title since Victoria Azarenka in 2013.

Wozniacki moved freely, showing no sign of the rheumatoid arthritis that has threatened to derail her career, with the win potentially setting up a glamour third round clash with Russia's Maria Sharapova, who plays later.

"I thought I started pretty well, started aggressively, but she started making less errors and I was just trying to stay consistent," the 28-year-old said.

Wozniacki came out of the blocks quickly, leaving Larsson reeling as she conceded only two points on the way to a 3-0 lead. 

The Swede regrouped from the early onslaught but Wozniacki continued to dictate terms and showed no signs of fatigue as she moved Larsson around the court during long rallies.

She wrapped up the first set in 27 minutes, pouncing on Larsson's popgun serve and coping easily when the Swede tried to put her under pressure by attacking the net, making 95 percent of her returns. 

Wozniacki's intensity eased slightly in the second set and there was a minor wobble late in the match when Larsson threatened a break.

"She started making less errors, playing it deep, coming into the net and threw my timing off a little bit," she said.

"I just tried to stay as aggressive as I could be until the and I think I served well when I had to."

Wozniacki said she felt no additional pressure coming into the tournament as defending champion and was enjoying her campaign after two straight sets wins in the opening rounds.

"It feels amazing. I felt at home straight away when I got here," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp