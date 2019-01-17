In-form Petra Kvitova steams into Australian Open third round

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova cruised into the Australian Open third round Wednesday, with her vanquished opponent Irina-Camelia Begu tipping the Czech eighth seed for the title.

Kvitova never looked troubled as she downed Begu 6-1, 6-3 in 69 minutes.

"If you're gonna play like that you're gonna win it," the Romanian said as she congratulated Kvitova at the net.

The 28-year-old has been in strong form leading into the season-opening Grand Slam, winning last week's Sydney International.

Kvitova, whose best result at Melbourne Park was a run to the semi-finals in 2012, will meet Belinda Bencic of Switzerland next.