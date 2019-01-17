Home Sport Tennis

Prajnesh Gunneswaran top bet in ATP Chennai Challenger

India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran will headline the ATP Chennai Challenger that is scheduled to begin from February 4.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 03:25 AM

Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Prajnesh Gunneswaran. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran will headline the ATP Chennai Challenger that is scheduled to begin from February 4. The southpaw, who earlier this week reached the main draw of a Major for the first time, will be joined by compatriots Saketh Myneni and Sasi Kumar Mukund in the 48-man main draw. Other Indians will get a look in through the wild card route. While Gunneswaran (World No 109) will be seeded first, Japan’s Yuichi Sugita (World No 145) and Frenchman Corentin Moutet (World No 151) will be the second and third seeds respectively.  

Curiously enough, Chennai boy Ramkumar Ramanathan has decided to skip his home tournament for a second year in a row. After preferring to play at the inaugural edition of the New York Open last February (he didn’t qualify to the main rounds), he has interestingly opted to play a Challenger in Budapest.

This is the first time that India will host a Challenger after the ATP announced new rules from the 2019 season — increase in draw size from 32 to 48, compulsory hospitality to all players in the main draw, small increase in overall prize money and a tiered Challenger Tour on the existing World Tour format. These new rules will be a challenge but Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) expressed confidence. “Matches will be held on four courts... the increase in number of matches shouldn’t be a problem,” an insider told this newspaper. The $54,160 event (was $50,000 in 2018) will see the winner walk away with 80 ranking points (was 100 last year).  

Newly-installed TNTA president Vijay Amritraj hoped the event would help improve the ranking of the Indian players. “The tournament will benefit Indian players to improve their ranking and break into the top 100 in the world. Importantly, the entry is free, which should encourage the sports and tennis loving public to come and witness the high quality action led by Prajnesh, India’s No 1,” Amritraj was quoted as saying in a TNTA press release. 

Top eight 
P Gunneswaran (IND, World No 109), Y Sugita (JPN, 145), C Moutet (FRA, 151), P Martinez (ESP, 165), M Safwat (EGY, 186), D Lee (KOR, 235), J Duckworth (AUS, 237), S Kwon (KOR, 238).

Prajnesh Gunneswaran ATP Chennai Challenger Yuichi Sugita

