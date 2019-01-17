Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams blitzes Eugenie Bouchard to reach Australian Open third round

The 37-year-old won her 23rd major Down Under two years ago while two months pregnant and is the bookies' favourite to claim an eighth Australian title, despite being seeded 16th.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)

United States' Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams stormed past Canada's Eugenie Bouchard and into the Australian Open third round Thursday as her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title gathered pace.

The American won 6-2, 6-2 in 70 minutes, setting up unseeded Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska as the next hurdle in her bid for another major to equal the mark set by Australian great Margaret Court.

The 37-year-old won her 23rd major Down Under two years ago while two months pregnant and is the bookies' favourite to claim an eighth Australian title, despite being seeded 16th.

Williams said she was wary of Bouchard, who is on the comeback trail after a slide down the rankings to number 79 in the world.

"It wasn't an easy match tonight, Eugenie's been to the final of Wimbledon (in 2014) and the semi-finals of other Grand Slams," she said.

"So I knew 'Serena, you've got to come out hot, you've got to come out firing, she's a really good player and I haven't had many matches since last year'."

The signs looked ominous for Bouchard when she won only one point on her opening service game, then failed to hit a return when it was Williams' turn to serve. 

Yet the first set was a messy affair for both players, with only two games going on serve. 

It was testament to Bouchard's tenacity that she managed two breaks to four against Williams' howitzer serve, sending her supporters into raptures. 

But it always looked like an exercise in damage control for the Canadian, who attempted to run Williams around the court but struggled to cope with her opponent's blistering power. 

Her resistance was slightly more effective early in the second set, when she managed to hold her two service games. 

Williams responded with a lift in intensity, going on a five-game winning streak to settle the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serena Williams Australian Open Bouchard Eugenie Bouchard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress factions hurl chairs at each other as new Himachal Congress chief takes office
RTI applicants receive condoms instead of response for their queries in Rajasthan 
Gallery
Students of University of Hyderabad organised a commemorative meeting to mark the third death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a PhD research scholar who ended his life on January 16, 2016, triggering a nationwide uproar. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
My birth is my fatal accident: UoH remembers PhD scholar Rohith Vemula
Marking the end of the Pongal festivities, Chennaites spent time with loved ones at public spots across the city on Thursday. Families flocked to the Vandaloor Zoo, as seen in this photo. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
IN PHOTOS: Chennai folks have fun on Kaanum Pongal with family, friends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp