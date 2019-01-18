Home Sport Tennis

Karolina Pliskova fires up to reach Aussie Open third round

The 26-year-old Czech went down a set before unleashing a devastating flurry of aces and winners in her 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Published: 18th January 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reacts after defeating United States' Madison Brengle in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Seventh seed Karolina Pliskova recovered from a slow start to storm home against unseeded American Madison Brengle and grab a spot in the Australian Open third round Thursday.

The 26-year-old Czech went down a set before unleashing a devastating flurry of aces and winners in her 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Once roused, she lost only one of 15 games in a match that was affected by several short rain interruptions.

"The match had a bit of everything, some breaks, some good tennis, some bad mistakes from me too," she said.

"The first set was not very good from my side. My focus wasn't very good but I managed to get back in the match and win it."

Pliskova has made the quarter-finals in her last two appearances at Melbourne Park and entered this year's tournament on a high after winning the Brisbane International warm-up.

She has been a regular in the second week of Grand Slams in recent years, reaching the quarters or better six times since late 2016, but is still searching for a breakthrough win.

She meets 27th seeded Italian Camila Giorgi in the next round.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp