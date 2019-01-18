Home Sport Tennis

Reluctant star Naomi Osaka rockets to Aussie Open third round

The fourth seed swept past Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4 to set up an all-Asian clash with Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in the next round.

Published: 18th January 2019 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

Japan's Naomi Osaka waves after defeating Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Japan's Naomi Osaka said she was still adjusting to her status as a Grand Slam champion Thursday after cruising into the Australian Open third round in search of a second major.

The fourth seed swept past Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4 to set up an all-Asian clash with Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in the next round.

Osaka, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open last year, struggled to close out the match after a strong start but always looked in control against the world number 78.

"I thought I served alright, this was my first time playing her and I'm just happy to win to be honest," the 21-year-old said.

"I know I could have made less unforced errors (23) this match. So that's the biggest thing I take away."

The softly-spoken 21-year-old's profile has soared since her victory at Flushing Meadows, particularly since it was done in the face of Serena William's infamous rant at the umpire in the decider.

She was bashful when told that fellow 21-year-old Zidansek had felt intimidated before facing her on Margaret Court Arena.

"No way! I feel old," she said. "Wow, that's kind of crazy... It's weird. 

"For me, when I play, like, Venus (Williams) or someone, I'm star struck too . It's a bit weird when you tell me there's someone I'm playing that feels that way."

She anticipated a tough test against Hsieh, who she defeated in their only previous meeting.

"She's been playing really well recently so I just hope that it's exciting," she said.

"I feel like playing her is going to be really hard because she slices a lot. That's something I'm not used to that much, so I'll have a practice a lot tomorrow."

Osaka was in no mood to hang around after rain delayed the start of play against Zidansek as the show court roof was closed.

She broke Zidansek in the first game, only to allow the Slovenian to get back on level terms in the fourth with a string of unforced errors. 

It proved a minor wobble, with Osaka restoring her advantage with a lob that left Zidansek flat footed, then claiming another break before serving out the set in 28 minutes.

The second set was tighter as Osaka uncharacteristically struggled on serve, double faulting as Zidansek went up a break. 

But she made amends in the next game and saw off two break points from Zidansek before bringing up two match points on serve.

Osaka netted a forehand return on the first one but Zidansek could not handle the power of her second, hitting it into the crowd to hand the Japanese player victory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp