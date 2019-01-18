Venus Williams rises to reach Australian Open third round

Home Sport Tennis

The unseeded 38-year-old American came back strongly to beat Alize Cornet of France 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, setting up a meeting with top seed Simona Halep.

United States' Venus Williams hits a forehand return to France's Alize Cornet during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams made a late charge into the Australian Open third round Thursday, grinding out a win in her second three-set victory of the tournament.

Williams, who played her first Australian Open in 1998, said she drew energy from the Melbourne Park crowd in the deciding set against world number 36 Cornet.

"The first two sets were so tough and in the second I felt I was controlling the points but just falling a little bit short," she said.

"So I tried to do the same (in the third set) and not fall a little bit short. It worked out."

The veteran has reached the final at Melbourne Park twice, most recently in 2017 when she lost to sister Serena.

The siblings could meet again in the quarter-finals if results go their way.

