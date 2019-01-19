Australian Open: Milos Raonic through to fourth round

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Former world number three Milos Raonic made short work of Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The 16th seed breezed through 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) and will face fourth seed Alexander Zverev or Australian wildcard Alex Bolt next.

Raonic had needed four tiebreaks and four hours to see off former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka in round two, but the Canadian was in no mood to hang about on Saturday.

The big server, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2016, was never behind as he sped through the last-32 clash in just 121 minutes.

"I took yesterday off and didn't come on to a tennis court, after four hours on one on Thursday," said Raonic.

"I came out fresh and glad to have another match in two days.

I've got a pretty good record in tiebreaks and I was able to get through another at the end."