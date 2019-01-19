Home Sport Tennis

Stoic Sloane Stephens fights through to Australian Open fourth round

Former US Open champion Stephens, a semi-finalist Down Under in 2013, won 7-6 (8/6) 7-6 (7/5) to set up a last 16 clash with Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

United States' Sloane Stephens celebrates after defeating Croatia's Petra Martic during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: American fifth seed Sloane Stephens edged into the Australian Open fourth round Friday after outlasting 31st seed Petra Martic of Croatia in a battle of attrition at Melbourne Park.

"It was such a good match," the 25-year-old said. "She's a great player, it was a tough match. I'm just really happy to be playing some good tennis."

