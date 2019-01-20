Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open love match: Everyone's crazy for Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina

Ukrainian sixth seed Svitolina revealed last week that she is dating French star Monfils after he was spotted in her player box at the Australian Open.

Published: 20th January 2019

France's Gael Monfils reacts during his second round match against United States' Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: A blossoming romance between new tennis power couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils has fans baying for more, with the pair obliging by setting up a joint Instagram account.

"He's there for me, he's supporting me, and I'm there for him as well," she said. "He understands, I understand, what we're going through. It's great."

The news sent social media into overdrive and the pair have now launched a joint Instagram account 'g.e.m.s life' - Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina -- which quickly racked up thousands of likes.

The pair posted a video montage of the two of them going about their daily lives together and did a Q&A with fans.

Asked who initiated the relationship, they put up a picture pointing at each other.

Australian player Daria Gavrilova called for other big-name tennis couples to follow suit in a post of the site.

"I wanna see Stan Wawrinka and Donna Vekic get a joint account and also Dominic Thiem and Kristina Mladenovic," she said, to which Mladenovic replied: "100 percent not happening here."

