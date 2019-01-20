Daniil Medvedev breezes past David Goffin to reach Australian Open last 16

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Rising star Daniil Medvedev cruised into the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time Saturday to set up a potential Australian Open showdown with Novak Djokovic.

The Russian 15th seed breezed past seasoned Belgium David Goffin 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in two hours on Melbourne Arena.

The 22-year-old Medvedev is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with, breaking into the world's top 20 for the first time in October and reaching the final of the Brisbane International two weeks ago.

His breakthrough 2018 began in Australia 12 months ago when he won the Sydney International as a qualifier to lift his first ATP Tour title.

He pulled out of his title defence this year with a right shoulder problem but has had no issues in Melbourne, flying impressively into the second week without dropping a set.

"I was playing a good player today," he said. "I had a few tough moments on serve.

"I had my first best result in Australia last year and now I'm in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time. I love Australia," he added.

Medvedev will face either world number one seed Djokovic or another rising star, Canada's Denis Shapovalov, in the last 16.

Asked about his next match, Medvedev smiled: "Denis is a great player. It will be tough to play him," neatly side-stepping any mention of the Serb 14-time Grand Slam champion.