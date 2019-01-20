Home Sport Tennis

Elina Svitolina fights through to Australian Open last 16

The Ukrainian, who scored her biggest career win at the WTA Finals in Singapore last October, triumphed in a draining 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 roller-coaster that included medical time-outs for both players.

Published: 20th January 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after defeating China's Zhang Shuai in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Sixth seed Elina Svitolina staged an epic fightback and shrugged off an injury to claw her way into the Australian Open fourth round Saturday with a three-set win over China's Zhang Shuai.

The Ukrainian, who scored her biggest career win at the WTA Finals in Singapore last October, triumphed in a draining 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 roller-coaster that included medical time-outs for both players.

"It was very hot conditions and I was struggling a little, we left everything on court," the 24-year-old said. "I told myself I'm gonna die or win.

"It was just immense, I had to stay very strong and we were fighting until the very last point."

The Ukrainian, who will meet either Elise Mertens or Madison Keys in the next round, went over to congratulate Zhang after the two hour 55 minute clash.

She received treatment on her neck during the match, while Zhang had problems with her knee.

Svitolina, a quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, conceded the first set and was 3-0 down in the third before she rallied.

With boyfriend Gael Monfils cheering her on, she took five straight games, including three breaks of serve to take it to 5-3.

She faltered and conceded a break serving for the match but immediately broke back before claiming another two games to seal the win.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp