Home Sport Tennis

Naomi Osaka laughs off Hsieh scare to make Australian Open fourth round

The US champion conceded the first set to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and was down 4-1 in the second before a five-game winning streak forced a decider and she took control.

Published: 20th January 2019 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts after winning a point against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Japan's Naomi Osaka rode her emotions as a third-round exit loomed at the Australian Open Saturday, eventually finding laughter the best medicine for her faltering form.

The US champion conceded the first set to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and was down 4-1 in the second before a five-game winning streak forced a decider and she took control for a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 victory.

Fourth seed Osaka uncharacteristically blew her cool as she struggled against Hsieh's unorthodox strokeplay, receiving a warning for racquet abuse.

The 21-year repeatedly apologised for her outburst after the match and said it was laughter, not anger, that allowed her to advance to the last 16.

Osaka, who faces Latvian 13th seed Anastasija Sevastova next, said she found it difficult to settle veteran world number 27 Hsieh's dizzying mix of drop shots and slices.

"She hits very different from everyone else. I can never really tell where she's going to put the ball," Osaka said. 

"She hits down the line and then hits a weird crosscourt. It's very, very hard to have a rally with her."

After taking her frustrations out on her racquet, Osaka tried a different approach and released a slightly manic laugh after Hsieh again succeeded with an unexpected shot.

- 'I got overwhelmed' -

She said it released the tension and her fightback began.

"I walked into the match knowing that she was going to do a lot of strange things, no offence," Osaka said. "She was just playing so well and I think I got overwhelmed. 

"I tried doing things that are not necessarily my game... then after a while I started thinking 'I'm in a Grand Slam. I shouldn't be sad, I'm playing against a really great player, so I should just enjoy it and try and do the best I can'.

"I think that's why I laughed."

Osaka's win equals her best performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the last 16 in 2018 but lost to world number one Simona Halep.

Osaka started well, firing down two aces in her first service game before unleashing a backhand winner that left Hsieh wrong-footed.

But Hsieh pounced as the error-rate crept and the normally softly-spoken Osaka became agitated when she conceded three set points, dropping to her haunches as she tried to regain composure. 

She saved one with an ace and managed to run Hsieh around to fend off another but hit a wild forehand over her opponent's head on the third to go down a set. 

The second set began badly for Osaka when she conceded an early break and then continued to struggle as Hsieh zipped around the court making stunning returns.

"She didn't miss, she ran everything down," Osaka said. "I just felt like she was playing too good and I had to wait (but) it's a bit difficult to do that, because my patience isn't so great."

She broke back against the run of play and built momentum with a crucial hold on break point before serving out the set on 42 minutes. 

Osaka fell heavily late in the set but shook off any discomfort and proceeded to open the final set with a break after smashing a sizzling cross-court backhand. 

She held to go 2-0 up, extending her winning streak to seven games.

Hsieh, 33, finally began to tire and the younger player was in control as she closed out the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp