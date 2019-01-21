Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: 'It made me feel better' says racquet-smasher Alexander Zverev

Zverev erupted in the second set of a 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) fourth-round humiliation by Canadian 16th seed Milos Raonic, hammering his racquet into the ground eight times to leave it a mangled mess. 

Published: 21st January 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Germany's Alexander Zverev smashes his racket during his fourth round match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Furious fourth seed Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Australian Open Monday but said he "felt better" after smashing his racquet to pieces in frustration.

Zverev erupted in the second set of a 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) fourth-round humiliation by Canadian 16th seed Milos Raonic, hammering his racquet into the ground eight times to leave it a mangled mess.

"Yeah, it made me feel better. I was very angry, so I let my anger out," he told reporters.

And the volatile German was surprised when asked if he had done it before. "You never watched my matches? You should watch my matches," he smiled.

Zverev was tipped as a future Grand Slam champion after a breakthrough 2018 that saw him win the ATP Tour Finals, beating Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the process.

Instead it was a familiar tale of woe as he failed to make the last-eight of a major for the 14th time in 15 majors.

The world number four broke former world number three Raonic's formidable serve at the start of the match but then imploded to lose nine straight games in an error-strewn disaster. 

"I mean, I played bad. The first two sets especially I played horrible," admitted Zverev, who committed eight double faults and 16 unforced errors against eight winners in the 63-minute duration of the first two sets.

"Yeah, I mean, it's just tough to name one thing (I did well). I didn't serve well, didn't play well from the baseline. Against a quality player like him, it's tough to come back from that."

Zverev left the court to cool off and at least was competitive when he returned for the third set which he took to a tiebreak. 

"I obviously tried to come back and obviously in the third set I started to play a little bit better, but, you know, it was a little bit too late already."

But the 21-year-old, widely regarded as the flag-bearer for the next generation, said he would not let another early Slam exit get him down.

"Now I'm not happy, but I'm not depressed, either. It's fine. It's a tennis match. I have learned to take tennis matches as tennis matches and not the end of the world," he said.

"If I would think it's the end of the world every time I lose a tennis match, I would be very depressed about 15 to 20 times a year. So I'm not going to do that."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alexander Zverev Australian Open Milos Raonic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp