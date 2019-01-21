Australian Open: Marathon man Roberto Bautista Agut into quarters after ending Cilic challenge
Bautista Agut began his season by beating Novak Djokovic en route to the Doha title and now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.
Published: 21st January 2019 10:56 AM | Last Updated: 21st January 2019 10:56 AM | A+A A-
MELBOURNE: Roberto Bautista Agut came through a third Australian Open five-setter Sunday to knock out 2018 finalist and sixth seed Marin Cilic in the fourth round.
The in-form Spanish 22nd seed will play in his first Grand Slam quarter-final after winning 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in two minutes under four hours on Margaret Court Arena.
Bautista Agut began his season by beating Novak Djokovic en route to the Doha title and now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals after the young Greek star upset defending champion Roger Federer.
"I've been playing very good tennis," Bautista Agut told reporters. "I won really good matches. I had to fight so hard to stay very focussed.
"It's been a great month for me and for my tennis."
He began his Australian Open campaign with an epic five-set win over Andy Murray, in what could be the three-time Grand Slam winner's last match because of a chronic hip injury.
His second-round match against Australian John Millman also went the full distance before a straight-sets third-round win against 10th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov.
On Sunday he ended Croat Cilic's hopes of a repeat match-up against Federer in the quarter-finals after losing to the Swiss master in five sets in last year's final.