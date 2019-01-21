Home Sport Tennis

World no.1 Simona Halep crashes out of Australian Open

Serna Williams beats Halep in an epic three-setter to set up a last eight clash with Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Romania's Simona Halep in their fourth round match at the Australian Open. (AP photo)

By AFP

 MELBOURNE:  Serena Williams subdued a stubborn fightback from world number one Simona Halep to take her quest for a record-equalling 24th major into the Australian Open quarter-finals Monday.

The 37-year-old American beat the Romanian top seed 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in an epic three-setter to line up a last eight clash with Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova. It was Williams' first match against a world number one since returning after having a baby in September 2017 and the American showed why many already regard her as the greatest of all time.

She unleashed an early onslaught and Halep was in danger crumbling before the French Open champion regrouped for a stirring comeback. "It was an intense match and there were some incredible points.  She's the number one player in the world and there's a reason why... (but) I'm such a fighter, I just never give up," Williams said.

Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam Down Under two years ago while two months pregnant and is the bookies' favourite to claim an eighth Australian title, despite being seeded 16th.  Another major would match Margaret Court's tally and an intensely-focused Williams had not dropped a set in three matches before meeting Halep. Williams' started slowly when she allowed Halep to bring up three break points in the opening game, conceding with a double fault.

But the American broke back in the next, racing to the net for an overhead smash when one of her powerfully hit returns flew high off Halep's racquet. She then ran away with the first set 6-1 in 20 minutes, blasting 10 winners to three against the world's top-ranked player. 

Halep did better early in the second set, and when the American did break her in the third game she immediately broke back. Standing well behind the baseline, she drew Williams into more rallies and began to find her range, hitting the corners to move the American around.  Halep broke again to take a set off Williams, celebrating with a fired-up double fist pump. 

The turning point came in the sixth game of the third set when Halep clawed three break points but Williams held and took a decisive break in the fifth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serena Williams Simona Halep Australian Open Karolina Pliskova

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp