Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic wary of 'fighter' Kei Nishikori,  Lucas Pouille eyes maiden semis

Marathon man Nishikori has already spent 13hr 47min on court in Melbourne this year, more time than any other player, coming through three five-set epics in his four matches so far. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Japan's Kei Nishikori makes a forehand return to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta during their fourth round match at the Australian Open. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic must outgun "fighter" Kei Nishikori to keep his record seventh title tilt alive, while Lucas Pouille has a maiden semi in sight against Milos Raonic in Wednesday's Australian Open quarter-finals.

Marathon man Nishikori has already spent 13hr 47min on court in Melbourne this year, more time than any other player, coming through three five-set epics in his four matches so far. 

He has twice clawed back from the precipice of being two sets down, the latest against Pablo Carreno Busta on Monday that went to a deciding super tiebreak.

Djokovic, after coming through his own draining late-night slugfest against Daniil Medvedev, said he knows what to expect from the eighth seed.

"Well, Kei won another marathon match," Djokovic said of the Japanese number one, who will be in his fourth quarter-final in Melbourne but is yet to reach a semi.

"Congratulations to him for fighting back from two sets to love down and break down. He's a fighter."

Nishikori is unbeaten in eight matches this year after winning the Brisbane International, and although Djokovic holds a 15-2 win-loss record in head-to-heads he is prepared for another gruelling battle. 

"He's a very talented player. One of the quickest players on the tour. You know, hard worker," said Djokovic. "Yeah, I expect a tough one."

They have met five times in Grand Slams with Nishikori's lone win coming in the US Open 2014 semi-final. 

Djokovic defeated Nishikori in the last eight of the Australian Open three years ago in straight sets and this will be their third consecutive major showdown.

The Serb won last year in the quarter-final at Wimbledon 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 and the US Open semi-final 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on his way to lifting the titles.

With Roger Federer already out, Djokovic is the lone player remaining with a chance to earn his seventh Norman Brookes trophy.

Improved Raonic

Pouille, the 28th seed who will turn 25 next month, has a former Australian Open champion in his corner as he tries to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final.

The Frenchman split with his long-time coach Emmanuel Planque in the off-season and hired Amelie Mauresmo, who won the women's title in Australia in 2006.

He said she had helped him bring more variety to his game. 

"Yeah, that's one goal, to mix it up a lot and to be more consistent, especially from the baseline," said Pouille, whose previous best in majors was quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2016.

Raonic, the 16th seed, has blasted through the tournament on the back of his supreme serving, only dropping one set  -- to former champion Stan Wawrinka -- in the second round. 

Ominously for Pouille, the Canadian former world number three thinks he has improved since he achieved his highest ranking in November 2016.

"I think I'm a better player than I was back then," he said of developing a more aggressive serve-volley style since coming back from wrist surgery in 2017 and dropping outside the top 30.

"In the first five years of my career I probably only hit a couple thousand volleys," added Raonic, who has won all three previous meetings with Pouille, the most recent on grass in Stuttgart last year. 

"I'm sure over the last three years I've probably hit tens of thousands of volleys."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kei Nishikori Lucas Pouille Milos Raonic Pablo Carreno Busta Novak Djokovic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp