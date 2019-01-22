Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Vengeful Pliskova out to derail Serena express

Pliskova done it before at a Grand Slam when she defeated Williams in straight sets in the 2016 US Open semi-finals.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic waves after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Most players would feel intimidated facing a rampaging Serena Williams for an Australian Open semi-final berth but not Czech seventh seed Katerina Pliskova, who instead harbours a desire for revenge against the American great.

The pair will meet in the last eight at the season-opening Grand Slam on Wednesday, with the day's other quarter-final pitting Japan's US Open champion Naomi Osaka against Ukrainian sixth seed Elina Svitolina.

Williams has blazed her way through the first four rounds at Melbourne Park, dropping only nine games in her opening three matches before finally encountering some resistance from top seed Simona Halep.

But even the world number one was eventually overwhelmed in three sets as an intensely focused Williams continued her quest for a record-equalling 24th major, with Halep saying facing the 37-year-old was like being hit by a freight train.

Pliskova is confident she can derail the Serena express. She's done it before at a Grand Slam when she defeated Williams in straight sets in the 2016 US Open semi-finals.

The American responded with a commanding quarter-final victory over Pliskova at Flushing Meadows in 2018, but now the Czech 26-year-old is convinced it's her turn, saying she has improved since then.

"I didn't play well that match, so for sure it would be good revenge to play her again," Pliskova said. "Different conditions here. I think I'm playing a little bit better than last year, so I'm looking forward to it."

Williams, who is chasing a record eighth Australian title to take her to 24 majors and match Margaret Court's record, said she always had good matches against the big-serving Pliskova.

"I've got to return a little bit better (against her) but I'll be ready. She's ready. Let's do it," said Williams, who is the bookies' favourite for the title despite being seeded 16. 

Difficult

If fourth seed Osaka defeats the in-form Svitolina, she will set up a blockbuster semi-final with Williams, who infamously melted down and ranted at the umpire as the 21-year-old outgunned her in last year's US Open final.

But Svitolina will be no pushover for the young Japanese star, who has lost to the 24-year-old Ukrainian in three of their previous five meetings.

While Osaka has been hailed as the leader of a new player generation after her US Open breakthrough, Svitolina is hungry for Grand Slam success after scoring her biggest career win at the WTA Finals in Singapore last October.

Both have endured tough three-setters in their past two matches, with Svitolina crediting her victories on mental toughness instilled by the confidence-boosting win in Singapore.

"I know that I can challenge good players and I can win," she said. "You know, the Singapore week showed that I can be out there and winning tough matches."

The humble Osaka said she still felt overwhelmed at times on the Grand Slam stage and was still working out how to get past top opponents such as Svitolina.

"She's a very consistent player and when she has the chance she does like to attack. I think playing her is going to be very difficult for me," Osaka said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Katerina Pliskova Serena Williams Australian Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp