Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Red-hot Petra Kvitova blazes past Danielle Collins into final

Collins, who had a dream run to make the final four on her Australian debut, became flustered after Kvitova won a first-set tie-breaker and her game fell apart in the second set.

Published: 24th January 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating United States' Danielle Collins in their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Czech eighth seed Petra Kvitova reached her first Australian Open final Thursday as unheralded American debutant Danielle Collins wilted in intense heat at Melbourne Park. 

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova stormed home 7-6 (7/2), 6-0 to set up a meeting with either fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova, seeded seventh, or Japanese fourth seed Naomi Osaka in the decider.

Collins was matching Kvitova until play was interrupted late in the first set while the roof on Rod Laver Arena was closed as the temperature soared past 36 degrees Celsius.

Kvitova said until then she was struggling to find her best form.

"I'm really glad that it (form) came in the tie-break and in the second set," she said. 

"I think I was happier than the fans when the roof closed, I like to play indoors and I think that helped me a little bit."

Collins, who had a dream run to make the final four on her Australian debut, became flustered after Kvitova won a first-set tie-breaker and her game fell apart in the second set.

Reaching the final is the highlight of what Kvitova calls her "second career", after she returned following a terrifying attack in her home in the Czech Republic in late 2016. 

A burglar slashed her racquet hand, sidelining her for almost six months and causing permanent nerve damage.

"It means everything, finally I can make it deep in this major and whatever happens I'm very happy," the big-serving left-hander said.

Kvitova, who is on an 11-match win streak after winning the Sydney International warm-up tournament, will claim the number one ranking if she wins the final, deposing Romania's Simona Halep.

World number 35 Collins, who a year ago was ranked 167, will rise to 23 as a result of her run to the final four. 

The combative American, who took Kvitova to three sets in their only previous meeting, initially performed strongly to force a first-set tie-break. 

She was matching Kvitova's power hitting when the roof was closed mid-way through the set at 4-4 to shut out the afternoon sun. 

But Collins lost her cool when Kvitova ran away with it 7-2 and argued with the umpire at the beginning of the second set.

"Every time I hit a good serve or win the point there's something," she told umpire Carlos Ramos, the same official who was the subject of Serena Williams' infamous rant in last year's US Open final.

Kvitova, vastly more experienced than her opponent, kept her composure and won the second set at a canter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petra Kvitova Danielle Collins Australian Open

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp