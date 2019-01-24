Home Sport Tennis

Lakshmi stuns top seed Radhika in U-16 tennis quarters

Seventh-seed Lakshmi Prabha defeated top seed Radhika Rajesh 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Sumanth & Co-Sreshta U-16 Super Series tennis tournament at MPTA-KTC courts.

By Express News Service

Results (quarterfinals): Boys: Udit Gogoi bt Tharakesh Ashokar 6-0, 6-1; Arjun Rathnam bt Krishang Raghuvanshi 6-3, 7-5; Arunava Majumder bt Daksh Agarwal 6-4, 7-6 (1); Nithilan Eric bt Aaron Paul Samson 6-3, 6-2. Girls: Lakshmi Prabha bt Radhika Rajesh 6-1, 6-2; Kundana Sri Bandaru bt SR Aananya 2-6, 6-4, 6-3; Karthika Vijay bt Kaviya Palani 6-3, 6-2; Jennifer Rani bt Sai Diya Balaji 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Shrikrishna bags crown

S Shrikrishna of Tamil Nadu won the national junior billiards championship for the third consecutive year in Indore. In the top 4 league format, Shrikrishna won his three matches comfortably with six century breaks. He beat Digvijay Kadian 789 (164, 118)-540, Kreish Gurbuxani 702 (111, 133)-587 and Sparsh Pherwani 667 (118, 108)-402.
TN concede lead

Priyansh Arya’s 175 and Vaibhav Kandpal’s 124 helped Delhi bag a lead of 135 runs over Tamil Nadu on the third day of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Theni. Tamil Nadu were 166 for three in the second essay.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 274 & 166/3 (R Vimal Khumar 84 n.o, S Abishiek 33) vs Delhi 409 (Priyansh Arya 175, Vaibhav Kandpal 124, H Trilok Nag 3/77, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/117).
Santhome win

Riding on SR Sandeep’s 41, Santhome HSS defeated Srirangam Boys HSS of Trichy in the final phase of the Muthoot Group-Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championship in Tirunelveli. Ajay Chetan contributed 31 runs to help Santhome post 147/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Srirangam Boys HSS managed 86/7 in 20 overs, falling short by 61 runs. S Srikrishnan scored 28 for the losing team.
Brief scores: St Bede’s AIHSS 126 in 19.4 ovs (Shuban Krishnan Sridhar 40, M Mithul Raj 35, NS Monish 3/22) bt Sri Jayendra Saraswathi MHSS (Coimbatore) 123/4 in 20 ovs (Nirmal Kumar 28 n.o, Rishikesh Trilochan 26). Santhome HSS 147/9 in 20 ovs (SR Sandeep 41, Ajay Chetan 31) bt Srirangam Boys HSS (Trichy) 86/7 in 20 ovs (S Srikrishnan 28). Plato’s Academy (Tirupur) 150/4 in 20 ovs (V Jai Balaji 57 n.o, B Iyappan 55) bt Neelambal Subramaniam HSS (Salem) 91 in 15.3 ovs (P Dhanush Kumar 36, Iyappan 4/10, SJ Arun Kumar 3/22). Concordia HSS (Vellore) 116/8 in 20 ovs (Sanjay Kumar 32, K Chandru 30) lost to Le Chatelier (Madurai) 118/2 in 15 ovs (A Mohammed Hafeef 53 n.o).

