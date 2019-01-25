Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win women's doubles title

The unseeded pair claimed their Slam crown as a team after they beat last year's champions 6-3, 6-4.

Published: 25th January 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 01:04 PM

China's Zhang Shuai, right, and Australia's Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy | AP

China's Zhang Shuai, right, and Australia's Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Unseeded pair Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai took out the Australian Open women's doubles title on Friday to be crowned Grand Slam champions at Melbourne Park for the first time.

The Australian-Chinese combination battled past Hungarian-French second seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic -- last year's champions -- 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

"Today, it is a dream true for me," said Zhang, who won her first Grand Slam doubles title.

Stosur added: "Shuai, it is always a pleasure being on court with you, we have a great friendship."   

It was their maiden Slam crown as a team, although Stosur had previously won the 2005 US Open and 2006 French Open in a partnership with Lisa Raymond that earned them 20 titles altogether.

En route to the title, Stosur and Zhang knocked out reigning French Open and Wimbledon champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

Australian Open

