Australian Open: Rajeev Ram-Barbora Krejcikova win mixed-doubles final

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: First-time combination Rajeev Ram and Barbora Krejcikova have won the Australian Open mixed doubles title with a 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over Aussie pair John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma.

It was the first tournament together for each team, the winners as the No.3 seeds and the Australians needing a wildcard to even get into the draw.

While Krejcikova, the No. 1-ranked doubles player, shared the 2018 French Open and Wimbledon women's doubles titles with compatriot Katerina Siniakova. Ram's only previous Grand Slam final appearance was runner-up finish in the 2016 U.S. Open mixed with fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe.