Australian Open: France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut win men's doubles title

The French pair joined an elite group who have claimed doubles titles at all four of the major tournaments.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbet, left, and compatriot Nicolas Mahut celebrate

France's Pierre-Hugues Herbet, left, and compatriot Nicolas Mahut celebrate | AP

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Fifth-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won their fourth Grand Slam men's doubles title when they were crowned Australian Open champions Sunday in a tough final 6-4, 7-6 (7/1).

The French pair overcame Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers, seeded 12, to become one of an elite group of just eight to claim doubles titles at all four of the major tournaments.

"Nicolas, our first tournament together was here in 2015 and we went all the way to the final," said Herbert.

"Now we have won all of the Grand Slams. Thanks for sharing the court with me. It has been fun." 

They are the second all-French pair to win in Australia after Michael Llodra and Fabrice Santoro, who won back-to-back titles in 2003-04.

Australian Open

