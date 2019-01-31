Home Sport Tennis

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani back in Italy's Fed Cup team after doping ban

Errani, a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion, had her ban for an anti-doping violation increased last June from two to 10 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Former French Open finalist Sara Errani (File | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Former French Open finalist Sara Errani was named Wednesday in Italy's Fed Cup team for their World Group II  first round clash against Switzerland after returning from a ten-month doping ban.

Errani is eligible to play February 8 and the matches are scheduled for the two following days, February 9-10.

The Italian, a Roland Garros finalist in 2012, was suspended for two months in August 2017 by an independent tribunal of the Italian Tennis Federation after she failed an out-of-competition test, administered at her family home, last February.

Errani said she had consumed letrozole, which can have a "marginal" anabolic effect and mask the use of testosterone, unknowingly when her mother's cancer medication somehow found its way into a family meal.

The CAS decision followed appeals by the Italian anti-doping agency, which asked for a longer ban, and Errani, who wanted it overturned.

But she was told she would have to serve another eight months of suspension.

Italy Fed Cup captain Tathiana Garbin called up Errani, now ranked 113th, for the tie against Switzerland in Biel.

The former four-time Fed Cup winners' team also includes 27th-ranked Camila Giorgi, Martina Trevisan (170), Jasmine Paolini (199) and Deborah Chiesa (264).

