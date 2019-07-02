Home Sport Tennis

Britain's Kate darts out to the cheap seats at Wimbledon

Wearing sunglasses and a white dress, Kate sat alongside Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong and British number three Katie Boulter.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge gestures after taking her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left the plush confines of the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Tuesday to watch a British wildcard competing on the lowly outside courts.

In a rare move for a member of the royal family visiting the All England Club, Kate took her place in among the 318 regular seats on Court 14 to watch Harriet Dart take on Christina McHale.

Wearing sunglasses and a white dress, Kate sat alongside Britain's Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong and British number three Katie Boulter.

Despite the photographers packed in on the three rows of seats opposite, most spectators seemed completely unaware that they were mixing it with royalty.

Tuesday's Centre Court programme featured title holder Angelique Kerber followed by multiple former champions Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

But before those matches got under way, Kate stepped out to watch British number four Dart, the world number 182, take on the US world number 108 McHale, a lucky loser from qualifying.

Kate, 37, a long-time tennis fan, became the official patron of the All England Club in 2017, taking over from her husband Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate watched as Dart lost the first set 4-6, but after the duchess left, the Briton turned things around to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Royal service

Dart found out that Kate was courtside was at the start of the match.

"I was aware. The chair umpire mentioned it before the coin toss. It's pretty cool to have royalty watching you. Such a privilege for me for her to get to see me play," the 22-year-old said.

"It's pretty surreal."

Despite the turnaround in form after Kate left, Dart said the presence of royalty had not inhibited her.

"I don't even know at which point she left," she said.

Dart has never met Kate and guessed she came to see her compatriot in action.

"Hopefully (it was) because I'm British. Hopefully she'll come to many more of my matches."

Access to the grounds to watch matches on the outside courts costs £25 ($31.50, 28 euros), while the Centre Court tickets cost £64 and the Royal Box is invite only, with a strict dress code.

Other guests in the Royal Box on Tuesday included Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Michael of Kent, former England cricket captain Geoffrey Boycott, former Bank of England governor Mervyn King and Federer's parents.

Kate's relatives in the Middleton family are frequent visitors to the All England Club, often getting an invite into the Royal Box.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Duchess of Cambridge Wimbledon Kate
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp