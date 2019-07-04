Cori Gauff continues magical Wimbledon run 

Home Sport Tennis

The American teenager, already the youngest player since 1991 to win a main draw match at Wimbledon, goes on to face Polona Hercog of Slovenia for a place in the last 16.

Cori Gauff

She became the youngest player since 1991 to reach the third round | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Coco Gauff continued her magical Wimbledon debut on Wednesday when she became the youngest player since 1991 to reach the third round as defending champion Novak Djokovic made the last 32 for the 11th successive year.

Gauff, just 15 and who had to come through qualifying, had already stunned five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round.

She showed that was no fluke as the world number 313 defeated 2017 semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-3 under the new Court One roof.

The American schoolgirl is the youngest player in the last 32 since Jennifer Capriati, also 15, went all the way to the semi-finals 28 years ago.

"I played well especially on the pressure points," said Gauff.

"I'm just still shocked that I'm even here. I think I can beat anyone. If I don't think I can win the match then I won't even step on the court."

The American teenager, already the youngest player since 1991 to win a main draw match at Wimbledon, goes on to face Polona Hercog of Slovenia for a place in the last 16.

Djokovic goes on to face Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the last 16 having defeated the Pole in straight sets in the first round at Roland Garros in May.

Victory in that match could see him face 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the youngest man in the draw.

