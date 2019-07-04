Home Sport Tennis

Defending champion Angelique Kerber knocked out of Wimbledon

Angelique Kerber, who came into the tournament in form having reached the final at Eastbourne, made her earliest exit since losing in the same round in 2013.

Published: 04th July 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Lauren Davis, left, greets Germany's Angelique Kerber after beating her in a Women's singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Angelique Kerber's defence of her singles title came to an early end at Wimbledon being knocked out in the second round by lucky loser Lauren Davis 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Thursday.

Davis has now equalled her best previous performance at Wimbledon in reaching the third round where she will play Spanish 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro for a place in the last 16.

TAGS
Angelique Kerber Wimbledon 2019 Lauren Davis
