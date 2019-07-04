Roger Federer into Slam third round for 70th time at Wimbledon

By AFP

LONDON: Roger Federer reached the last-32 of a Grand Slam for the 70th time on Thursday when he defeated British wild card Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 in the second round at Wimbledon.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who is chasing a 21st major crown, unleashed 46 winners past the battling world number 169.

"I struggled to take care of business a bit from the baseline," said 37-year-old Federer after equalling Jimmy Connors' record of making the Wimbledon third round on 17 occasions.

"Thankfully I played a pretty good breaker, I had some help from him as he gave me a couple of unforced errors.

"The tank is full. I came here with a lot of confidence, the first few matches haven't been very taxing physically.

"This first week has been going well and I know the opponents in terms of ranking will now get better."

Federer will face either Lucas Pouille, the 27th seed, or qualifier Gregoire Barrere for a place in the last 16.