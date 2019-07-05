Home Sport Tennis

Marcos Baghdatis said goodbye to tennis with a kiss

Baghdatis, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2006, said before the tournament began that it would be his last before retirement.

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus reacts after after losing to Italy's Matteo Berrettini in a Men's singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

The 2006 Australian Open runner-up played the last match of his career Thursday at Wimbledon, a 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3 loss in the second round to 17th-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

After it ended, the 34-year-old from Cyprus patted his heart with both hands, then knelt and leaned his forehead on the grass, before planting a kiss on No. 2 Court. He cried as the spectators regaled him with a lengthy standing ovation.

Baghdatis, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2006, said before the tournament began that it would be his last before retirement. His wife, former player Karolina Sprem, is expecting a baby in November, their third child.

"I didn't want to leave the court," Baghdatis said. "It was a nice farewell. It felt amazing."

