Home Sport Tennis

Zhang into last 16 as Wozniacki claims Hawk-Eye has blackspot

Before this year, the 30-year-old Zhang had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon in five attempts.

Published: 05th July 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki remonstrates with umpire Nacho Forcadell as she disputes a line call | AP

By AFP

LONDON: China's Zhang Shuai made the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday, coming back from 0-4 down in the opening set to beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki who failed to see eye-to-eye with the Hawk-Eye line call review system.

Zhang, the world number 60, is the first Chinese woman since Peng Shuai in 2015 to reach the second week at the All England Club thanks to her 6-4, 6-2 win over the 14th seeded Dane.

Before this year, the 30-year-old Zhang had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon in five attempts.

It was a record which reflected her previous struggles -- she was 0-14 at the Slams until she broke through to the 2016 Australian Open quarter-finals.

On Friday, she fired 26 winners against just eight for Wozniacki and goes on to face either Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland or Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Her affection for the tournament would not have been helped by her unhappiness at what she claimed to be a number of poor calls by the Hawk-Eye review system.

"You trust that it tells you the right thing. Sometimes you do see the balls a little differently than what the Hawk-Eye is," said the 28-year-old.

"At least you know, okay, you can get it out of your mind. I do believe that it was not in the ideal place today."

Recently-married Wozniacki said that even the umpire believed there may have been a problem with the technology.

"He saw it differently and the linesmen saw it differently, as well. But then again, there's nothing you can do about it. It is what it is."

The umpire, she claimed, offered to get it looked at -- for the next match on Court Two.

"Well, I don't have a next match," she grumbled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wimbledon Caroline Wozniacki Zhang Shuai
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp