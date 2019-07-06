Home Sport Tennis

Andy Murray's Wimbledon men's doubles dream dashed by Croatian pair

The Scotsman and his French partner were outclassed by the sixth seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Andy Murray

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Andy Murray| AP

By AFP

LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray's hopes of emulating Michael Stich in adding a Wimbledon men's doubles title to his singles crowns ended on Saturday as he and Pierre-Hugues Herbert exited in the second round.

The 32-year-old Scotsman, who landed the Queen's doubles title a fortnight ago in his first tournament back after "life-changing" hip surgery, and his French partner were outclassed by the sixth seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor who won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Murray's title hopes are not finished yet as he teams up with seven-time Wimbledon women's singles champion Serena Williams later on Saturday in the mixed doubles against German Andreas Mies and Chile's Alexa Guarachi

Stich won the singles title in 1991 and a year later the German added the doubles crown.

For Herbert, it represents a losing gamble as he had angered long-time partner Nicolas Mahut -- with whom he won all four Grand Slam titles -- in choosing to play with Murray after apparently originally saying he would focus on singles only.

Mahut has made the third round with new partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

