Home Sport Tennis

Champion Djokovic says Tomic's $56,000 Wimbledon penalty 'unfair' 

The controversial Australian, who has been accused of not trying previously in his career, lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in just 58 minutes.


 

Published: 06th July 2019 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Bernard Tomic

Australia's Bernard Tomic (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic blasted the decision to strip Bernard Tomic of his entire USD 56,000 Wimbledon prize money as "unfair."

The controversial Australian was punished by the All England Club for tanking in his first round match which was over in just 58 minutes.

The 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was the shortest men's match at the tournament.

"I don't think it's fair to take all his prize money away," said Djokovic on Friday.

READ | Gone in 58 minutes: Bernard Tomic faces fine after defeat in second shortest match

"I  have to see obviously his behaviour, movement on the court, how much effort he put in. He deserved his right to be in this tournament. He's a top 100 player.

"He's worked all year to be here. He deserves most of that prize money."

World number one and defending Wimbledon champion Djokovic, who is also the president of the ATP Player Council, believes other factors could have come into play which would have been mitigating.

"It's not nice for the crowd, the other players that maybe would want to be in the position to fight to get to the second round.

"But he played against Tsonga, who is a great player on grass."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Bernard Tomic Bernard Tomic fine Wimbledon Wimbledon 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp