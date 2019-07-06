Rafael Nadal eases into Wimbledon last 16 for ninth time

By AFP

LONDON: Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal had a much more enjoyable experience on Saturday than his previous match as he eased into the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 romp over French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The ease with which Nadal made the fourth round for the ninth time was replicated on the women's side by Ashleigh Barty -- who will be breaking new ground in appearing in the last 16 for the first time -- and Serena Williams.

Nadal, who embraced Tsonga fondly at the end in stark contrast to the chilly handshake he had with fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in the previous round, said he was delighted with the manner of his victory describing every match as a battle.

"I was very happy," said Nadal. "I played a great match from the beginning to the end. Jo is one of those players you don't want to face early but today was my day."

The third seed will be playing in his 45th fourth round tie at the Slams where he will face either Joao Sousa of Portugal or Britain's Dan Evans.

Tsonga, 34, who made the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2011 and 2012, is now ranked at 72 in the world after undergoing knee surgery last year.

French Open champion Nadal is chasing a 19th title at the majors having recently captured a 12th Roland Garros crown.

Victory on Saturday was achieved in just 1 hour and 48 minutes and was a much less raucous affair than his bad-tempered second round duel with Nick Kyrgios.

His great rival eight-time champion Roger Federer followed him onto Centre Court to play another Frenchman, Australian Open semi-finalist Lucas Pouille.

Federer and Nadal's one-time fellow member of the big four Andy Murray's hopes of men's doubles glory ended early as he and French partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert went out in the second round.