Roger Federer registers 350th win at majors, into Wimbledon last 16

By AFP

LONDON: Eight-time Wimbledon singles champion Roger Federer posted yet more landmarks on Saturday as all the main contenders male and female encountered few problems in reaching the Last 16.

Federer registered a record 350th win in Grand Slam matches in his 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over Lucas Pouille of France and in the process reached the fourth round for an unprecedented 17th time.

“I know back in the amateur times, they were not playing all the slams because it was too far to travel to some places,” said the Swiss after saluting the crowd which included Grand Slam champions of the calibre of Rod Laver, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

“It’s a nice number to achieve and I have enjoyed my time at the slams. They’ve given me some of the most memorable and special moments on a tennis court, so of course it’s nice winning that much.

“I don’t know how many years I have got left but at the moment I am really enjoying myself. I love to move on the grass, it comes very naturally to me so for me to win today was great … it’s been wonderful.”

It will be Federer's 17th appearance in the fourth round at Wimbledon, taking him ahead of Jimmy Connors on the all-time list.

“It was tough. It was a hardfought match especially in that first set. He had break point at 5-all. It was a tough hold there and go on a little run there, that was nice,” summed up Federer, who will face Italy's 17th seed Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals.

Berrettini saved three match points to see off Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.